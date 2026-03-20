Edwards amassed 32 points (11-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 139-118 win over the Kings.

The 32 points and seven made three-pointers were both career highs for the second-year forward. Edwards has started five straight games for the injury-depleted Sixers, averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.4 threes over that stretch in 28.6 minutes while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from downtown.