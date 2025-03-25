Edwards accumulated 19 points (6-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 112-99 loss to the Pelicans.

The undrafted rookie forward tied Jared Butler for the scoring lead on the shorthanded Sixers. Edwards has been part of the starting five in 11 straight appearances and scored in double digits in six straight games, averaging 18.8 points, 3.3 boards, 3.0 threes, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks during the latter span while shooting 45.0 percent (18-for-40) from beyond the arc.