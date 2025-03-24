Edwards ended with 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 39 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Hawks.

Edwards has surpassed the 15-point mark in his last four appearances and has cleared the 20-point plateau in the previous two, so he's settling himself as a reliable scoring weapon for the Sixers. He's started in every one of his last 10 appearances since March 3, a stretch in which he's averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.