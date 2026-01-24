This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
76ers' Justin Edwards: Recalled by 76ers
Edwards was recalled from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Friday.
The 76ers assigned Edwards to Delaware on Friday but quickly recalled him to the NBA roster. Edwards is averaging 4.8 points per game while shooting 33.3 percent from three in 33 appearances (five starts) with the 76ers this season.