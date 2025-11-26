76ers' Justin Edwards: Returns Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards returned to Tuesday's game against the Magic with 3:41 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.
Edwards sustained an apparent foot injury earlier in the quarter, though he returned to the court shortly thereafter. He'll likely be good to go for the remainder of the game after checking back in.
