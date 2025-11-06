Edwards ended Wednesday's 132-121 loss to the Cavaliers with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes.

Edwards hasn't been much of a factor in Philadelphia's rotation despite receiving a spot start Oct. 28 against the Wizards, but will continue to back up Kelly Oubre and likely see the court in the 12-17 minutes range. He is averaging 4.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.2 blocks and 1.2 threes made.