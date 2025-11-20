Edwards logged eight points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during the 76ers' 121-112 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Edwards was inserted into the 76ers' starting lineup Wednesday for the second time this season due to the absences of Paul George (knee) and Kelly Oubre (knee). Edwards did all of his scoring in the first half, though his playing time dipped in the second half as Quentin Grimes started in the third quarter ahead of the former. Edwards averaged 15.2 minutes per game prior to Wednesday's contest, and he will likely revert to a reserve role against the Bucks on Thursday if George is cleared to play.