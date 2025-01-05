Edwards dropped 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and an assist during 23 minutes of action in the win over the Nets on Saturday.

With his team leading by double-digits for the majority of the game and first-year phenom Jared McCain (knee) sidelined for the foreseeable future, Edwards was afforded the biggest opportunity of his young career thus far, having previously played nine minutes at the most. He outplayed veterans Eric Gordon and Reggie Jackson in the contest, but Paul George and Caleb Martin remained ahead of him on the depth chart. Edwards will look to build on his performance Monday against the Suns.