Edwards totaled 12 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 144-106 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Edwards was an all-around performer Saturday. He was one of five Sixers players to reach double figures in scoring, doing so while finishing second on the team in steals. The 22-year-old went undrafted in 2024 but managed to spend his first two seasons in Philadelphia. While he wasn't a day-to-day contributor, he stepped up when needed, most recently averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals over 26.3 minutes per contest in 12 starts during the 2025-26 campaign. Edwards will presumably hold a similar role for the 76ers moving ahead, and though that won't result in consistent production, he could draw streaming interest from fantasy managers at times throughout the year.