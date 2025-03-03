Edwards is in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Edwards has played in the 76ers' last two games after missing the prior three contests due to a left ankle sprain. He'll make his 10th start of the season Monday due to the absences of Paul George (groin) and Kelly Oubre (illness). Across his nine starts earlier in the season, Edwards averaged 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals over 28.7 minutes per game.