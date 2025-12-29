Edwards supplied 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 129-104 loss to the Thunder.

Joel Embiid's (ankle) absence opened up some breathing room in the rotation, and Edwards made the most of his opportunity this time. The forward has had a tough season overall, posting averages of 5.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 three-pointers on 37.0 percent shooting from the field in 16.4 minutes across 27 appearances.