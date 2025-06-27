The 76ers will sign Edwards to a three-year deal after declining his team option, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Edwards (ribs) signed a two-way deal with the 76ers before having his contract converted to a standard contract in February. He played in 44 games during the 2024-25 campaign. The Kentucky product started in 26 games, averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a starter while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.