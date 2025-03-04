Edwards (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves,.

Edwards is nursing a sprained left ankle, which he suffered late in the fourth quarter of Monday's 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers. Along with Paul George (groin) and Quentin Grimes (bicep), Edwards is one of three 76ers players listed as questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set, while six others have already been ruled out. If Edwards can play through the ankle sprain, he could be in store for heavy minutes.