Edwards is not expected to start in Thursday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

The Sixers are undecided on who will occupy the role of fifth starter against the Timberwolves in their final pre-season tune-up, although Quentin Grimes seems to have the inside track for that nod over Edwards. Edwards should still see decent minutes off the bench, though, as he'd been starting in previous pre-season contests.