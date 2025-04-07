Edwards (ribs) is out for Monday's game against the Heat, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After exiting Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a rib contusion, Edwards will need to miss at least one contest Monday. His next chance to return is Wednesday against the Wizards. Lonnie Walker should see a bump in playing time against the Heat, with Marcus Bagley and Jalen Hood-Schifino also in line for extra minutes.