Edwards (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.comreports.

Edwards' season has come to an end, as he won't be on the floor for Philadelphia on Sunday. The 76ers will likely turn to Lonnie Walker, Ricky Council and Marcus Bagley against Chicago, with Kelly Oubre (knee) also ruled out for this regular-season finale.