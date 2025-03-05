Edwards (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

Edwards will miss his fourth outing since the All-Star break after aggravating a sprained left ankle during the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers. Head coach Nick Nurse relayed after Monday's game that Edwards would travel with the team for its two-game road trip, meaning he could return for Thursday's game against Boston, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.