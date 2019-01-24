Patton (foot) has been assigned to the G League and will do limited and controlled contact in practice, freelance NBA reporter Jessica Camerato reports

This is the first word of Patton being able to return to practice in some capacity. The sophomore has been sidelined since mid-September due to a broken foot. It's unclear when he'll be able to return to the court, but it's unlikely he'll hold a significant role with the Sixers.

