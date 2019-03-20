76ers' Justin Patton: Back from G League
Patton was recalled from the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League on Wednesday.
Patton recently made his season debut for the 76ers, playing a total of 30 minutes across three games a couple weeks ago. He has spent the last week in the G League to get some extra run, but now, for as long as he is with Philly, his minutes will likely be limited off the bench.
