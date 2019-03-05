76ers' Justin Patton: Could play vs. Orlando
Patton could make his season debut Tuesday night against the Magic, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
Patton hasn't seen any playing this year with the Sixers, but with Jonah Bolden (illness), Joel Embiid (knee) and Boban Marjanovic (knee) all out, Patton is in line to see some action behind Amir Johnson. Patton appeared in just one game a season ago and logged four minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Justin Patton: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
76ers' Justin Patton: Recalled from G League•
-
Justin Patton: Seemingly healthy after long layoff•
-
76ers' Justin Patton: Makes 2018-19 debut in G League•
-
76ers' Justin Patton: Assigned to G League•
-
76ers' Justin Patton: Could practice in February•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...