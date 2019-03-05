Patton could make his season debut Tuesday night against the Magic, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Patton hasn't seen any playing this year with the Sixers, but with Jonah Bolden (illness), Joel Embiid (knee) and Boban Marjanovic (knee) all out, Patton is in line to see some action behind Amir Johnson. Patton appeared in just one game a season ago and logged four minutes.