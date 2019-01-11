76ers' Justin Patton: Could practice in February
Patton (foot) may return to practice in February, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Patton broke his right foot over the summer and hasn't done any on-court work since then. It appears he's progressing well. That said, he's unlikely to have a significant role with the Sixers this season.
