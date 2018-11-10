76ers' Justin Patton: Dealt to Philly
Patton (foot) was traded to the 76ers on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Patton was a piece of the deal that also sent Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia, mainly in exchange for Dario Saric and Robert Covington. Patton recently had his third-year team option declined and will become an unrestricted free agent next season.
