76ers' Justin Patton: Makes 2018-19 debut in G League
Patton (foot) played 12 minutes Tuesday in the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 119-108 loss to the Austin Spurs, contributing eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Sidelined since mid-September following surgery to repair a fractured right foot, Patton was cleared to resume practicing in the G League about a month ago and finally received the green light Wednesday to appear in a game for the first time in 2018-19. The low minutes total suggests that Patton still has a ways to go to regain full conditioning, making it likely that he'll stick around in the G League through the All-Star break. Since he's not a two-way player, he should join the 76ers once the organization is satisfied with his health, but the second-year center won't be a rotation player for the playoff-bound club.
