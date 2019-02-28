Head coach Brett Brown said he does not expect Patton to be in the team's rotation Thursday against the Thunder, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Patton was recalled from the G League and appears to be healthy after a long recovery from foot surgery. However, despite the absence of both Joel Embiid (knee) and Boban Marjanovic (knee), Brown doesn't look to be ready to throw the young big man into the rotation right away. Both Jonah Bolden and Amir Johnson are expected to handle the minutes load at center for the time being.