76ers' Justin Patton: Plays nine minutes in debut
Patton made his season debut Tuesday against Orlando, playing nine minutes off the bench in Philadelphia's 114-106 victory.
It was only the second career NBA appearance for Patton, who missed nearly all of his rookie season following foot surgery. He underwent another procedure on the same foot back in September and was then dealt to Philadelphia as part of the Jimmy Butler deal. Finally fully healthy, Patton saw time off the bench Tuesday with the Sixers' center depth decimated by injuries to Joel Embiid, Jonah Bolden and Boban Marjanovic. Given the long layoff, Patton acquitted himself well -- four rebounds, three assists, 0-3 FG -- but he's unlikely to remain in the regular rotation down the stretch.
