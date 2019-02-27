76ers' Justin Patton: Recalled from G League
Patton has been recalled from the G League, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
Patton may enter the Sixers' rotation, as Joel Embiid (knee) and Boban Marjanovic (knee) are both sidelined. Patton hasn't played in an NBA game since April 1 of last season, which is his only NBA appearance. Still, it seems likely that coach Brett Brown will turn to Jonah Bolden and Amir Johnson first before deploying Patton.
