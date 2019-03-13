The 76ers assigned Patton to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday.

Patton saw his first action of the season with the 76ers during a four-game stretch from March 5 through 10, appearing in three of those contests for a total of 20 minutes. He was used almost entirely because of the 76ers' depth issues at center, but those have since been resolved with all of Joel Embiid, Boban Marjanovic, Jonah Bolden and Amir Johnson healthy again after absences of varying lengths. Now a clear fifth on the 76ers' depth chart at center, Patton will head to the G League in search of the regular playing time he won't be afforded at the NBA level.