76ers' Justin Patton: Will play in G League Saturday
Patton will play in the G League on Saturday but be recalled in time for Sunday's NBA game against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Patton is being sent down to get some more playing time, but he's expected to be available for Sunday's contest. He may only see run if Joel Embiid (knee) is out.
