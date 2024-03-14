Jones is set to sign a 10-day contract with the 76ers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jones will bring some depth to the center position in Philadelphia, but as long as Mo Bamba and Paul Reed are healthy, he could struggle to crack head coach Nick Nurse's rotation. Since being cut by the Hornets in October, Jones hasn't played anywhere at the professional level. The 2021 first-round draft pick averaged 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 9.1 minutes per game over 67 appearances for Charlotte across his first two NBA seasons.