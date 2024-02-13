Oubre amassed 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 41 minutes during Monday's 123-121 victory over the Cavaliers.

Oubre, Buddy Hield (24 points) and Tyrese Maxey (22 points) led Philadelphia with just enough offensive punch to defeat the red-hot Cavaliers. Oubre's three-point shot has been failing him recently, but he's operating with hefty shot volume and showcasing the ability to get to the free-throw line consistently, creating a solid fantasy floor.