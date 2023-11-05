Oubre notched 25 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 victory over the Suns.

Oubre has been a vital presence in the 76ers' offense, and his 25 points marked a team-high Saturday. The 27-year-old has been an inconsistent provider of stats supplemental to scoring throughout his career and he has a track record of streaky production, so it's uncertain if he can sustain his hot start. Nonetheless, he's immediately slotted in as a prominent contributor despite his late-offseason addition to Philadelphia.