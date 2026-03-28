Oubre (elbow) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Ky Carlin of USA Today rpeorts.

Oubre will officially be back in action for the first time since March 10 after recovering from sprained left elbow. He started in each of his 23 outings prior to his prolonged absence but will come off the bench in his return. The Sixers will roll with a starting five of Tyrese Maxey (finger), VJ Edgecombe, Paul George, Dominick Barlow and Joel Embiid.