Oubre won't start Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Oubre has drawn nine straight games but will move back to the bench with Tobias Harris and De'Anthony Melton returning to the lineup. As a reserve this season (11 games), Oubre has averaged 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 23.3 minutes per game.
