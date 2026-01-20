Oubre finished Monday's 113-104 win over Indiana with 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, one rebound, two steals and one block over 35 minutes.

Oubre was moved into the starting lineup for Monday's game in the absence of Paul George (knee). The former took advantage of the opportunity, finishing as the 76ers' third-leading scorer behind Joel Embiid (30 points) and Tyrese Maxey (29 points). It was Oubre's best performance since returning in early January from a 22-game absence due to an LCL sprain in his left knee, though he may revert to a bench role against the Suns on Tuesday if George is cleared to play.