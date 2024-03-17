Oubre contributed 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-98 win over the Hornets.

Making his fifth straight start, Oubre hit for at least 20 points for the fifth time in eight March contests. Saturday's performance came with Tobias Harris (ankle) sidelined, but Oubre's workload and shot volume didn't increase, just his efficiency. On the month, he's averaging 20.5 points, 5.6 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.4 threes and 0.8 steals.