Oubre contributed 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-98 win over the Hornets.
Making his fifth straight start, Oubre hit for at least 20 points for the fifth time in eight March contests. Saturday's performance came with Tobias Harris (ankle) sidelined, but Oubre's workload and shot volume didn't increase, just his efficiency. On the month, he's averaging 20.5 points, 5.6 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.4 threes and 0.8 steals.
More News
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Pops for team-high 19•
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Leads in win with double-double•
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Produces 20 points in defeat•
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Back in starting lineup•
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Hits for 25 against Grizzlies•
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Explodes for 30 points off bench•