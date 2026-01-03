Oubre (knee) has been cleared to return to 5-on-5 work in practice, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Oubre hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a sprained LCL in his left knee, though he's seemingly getting close to a return to game action. His next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Nuggets. The veteran swingman has appeared in 12 regular-season games thus far, averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 34.8 minutes per tilt. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction whenever he's cleared to return.