Oubre (shoulder) will play Sunday versus Dallas, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Oubre, who missed the previous game, and KJ Martin (knee) have both been cleared for action. Oubre has averaged 20.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in six games against the Mavericks since 2020-21, but he'll come off the bench Sunday, as Philadelphia rolls out Kyle Lowry, Tyrese Maxey, Buddy Hield, Tobias Harris and Mo Bamba for a second straight game.