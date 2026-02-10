76ers' Kelly Oubre: Collects four steals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oubre ended Monday's 135-118 loss to Portland with 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four steals over 36 minutes.
Oubre turned in another solid line as Paul George's (suspension) direct replacement. His season-high four steals added to a diverse star line that also included two blocked shots. Oubre also came close to 20 points, a benchmark Oubre has surpassed four times this season.
