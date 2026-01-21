Oubre logged 21 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 34 minutes during the 76ers' 116-110 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Oubre started in a second consecutive game due to the absence of Paul George (knee), and the former capitalized by connecting on a season-high five three-pointers to finish as the 76ers' second-leading scorer behind VJ Edgecombe (25 points). The 76ers' next game takes place Thursday against the Rockets, and Oubre would likely remain in the starting lineup if George is not cleared to return.