Oubre ended with 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 118-102 loss to the Mavericks.

Oubre has launched at least 14 shots in six consecutive games, yielding 19.3 points and 5.2 rebounds on 44.8 percent shooting over that span. Oubre continuing this level of production moving forward is unlikely, but he is arguably Philadelphia's third-most dynamic offensive contributor behind Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, so his usage will rise during Joel Embiid's (knee surgery) indefinite absence.