Oubre had 18 points (7-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Raptors.

Oubre, who signed a one-year deal with the 76ers on Sept. 18, built off his 27-point performance in the season opener with yet another solid outing coming off the bench. He missed all six of his three-point shots on the night but was efficient from the line and led the reserves in scoring. He'll look to continue his momentum Sunday as the 76ers face off against the Trail Blazers in their home opener.