Oubre contributed 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-104 win over Sacramento.

Oubre paced the 76ers with four steals Wednesday, putting together his fifth game of the season with at least three swipes. Through his last eight contests, the veteran swingman has averaged 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 three-pointers. Oubre should keep handling a more pronounced role in Philadelphia's lineup for however long Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (finger) remain on the shelf.