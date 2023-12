Oubre had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-113 victory over Minnesota.

Oubre made his first start since mid-November with Robert Covington (illness) and Nicolas Batum (hamstring) out, contributing offensively while adding a pair of steals defensively in a winning effort. Oubre has started in six games this season, averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists over that span.