Oubre (ribs) has resumed taking part in "light work" at the 76ers' practice facility, and the team has hope that he could return to game action in around "two-plus weeks," Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 76ers announced over the weekend that Oubre was diagnosed with a fractured rib in addition to multiple cuts and lacerations after the 27-year-old was struck by a car while crossing a street in Philadelphia this past Saturday. Oubre is scheduled to be re-evaluated this weekend or early next week, and if he continues to heal as expected, he could be cleared to intensify his on-court work. Wojnarowski suggests that the 76ers have some optimism that Oubre could be ready to play by late November or early December, which would be welcome news after the veteran forward's prognosis initially appeared to be much grimmer. Oubre opened the season as the 76ers' sixth man but had started in each of his last five appearances prior to his involvement in the accident, averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per contest as a member of the starting five.