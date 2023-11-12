Oubre sustained broken ribs and an assortment of bruises and cuts after being struck by a car in Philadelphia on Saturday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Oubre is expected to miss "significant time" due to the injuries, but this is considered a positive update after Saturday's accident. The forward was flourishing during his first season with the 76ers, averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.9 minutes per game across eight appearances, so his absence will be felt. Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum are all candidates for increased playing time until Oubre is cleared to return.