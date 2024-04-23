Oubre logged four points (2-7 FG), two rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 26 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Oubre's unproductive evening marked his second consecutive subpar performance in the quarterfinals. He joined a mediocre group of starters who scored only 22 points compared to the 69 points accrued by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Improved stat lines from Oubre will be necessary for the Sixers to even the series at home.