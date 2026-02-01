Oubre contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 win over New Orleans.

The double-double was the third of the season for the veteran forward, and his first since Oct. 28. Since moving back into the starting five Jan. 19, Oubre is averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 boards, 2.0 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.1 steals over the last eight games while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent (16-for-36) from beyond the arc.