Oubre notched 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks over 40 minutes during Monday's 136-124 win over the Magic.

Oubre had the hot hand early for Philly, and with Joel Embiid (rest) watching from the sidelines, he saw some more shots falling his way. 76ers' head coach, Nick Nurse, raved about Oubre's performance after the game, saying it was one of his best outings in a Philly uniform with how he impacted both ends of the floor. Through the first three games of the season, Oubre has quietly been providing solid statistics with 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 swats per contest.