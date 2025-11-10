Oubre produced 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 loss to the Pistons.

Oubre has been steady in his role among Philadelphia's starters, averaging 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.3 threes over 37.3 minutes. He has made a three in all 10 games so far, and will look to continue his offensive momentum Tuesday against the Celtics.