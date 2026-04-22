Oubre registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over the Celtics in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Oubre scored double digits for the sixth straight game, although he offered very little in terms of peripheral production. He continues to play a major role for the 76ers, logging in excess of 30 minutes on most nights. With Tuesday's win, Philadelphia will now head home with the series tied at 1-1.